Missouri State women earn NCAA Tournament berth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State women’s basketball team is again dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears (21-2) will play in the Alamo Regional against the Cal-Davis Aggies (13-2). The game will tip off Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The entire NCAA Tournament will happen in the city of San Antonio.

The Bears swept through the Missouri Valley Conference undefeated. After winning in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, Missouri State withdrew after a positive COVID-19 test among an opponent.

Missouri State advanced to the Final Four in 1992 and 2001. The Bears advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019.

