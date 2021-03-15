Advertisement

Missouri State women earn NCAA Tournament berth

The Bears swept through the Missouri Valley Conference undefeated.
The Bears swept through the Missouri Valley Conference undefeated.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State women’s basketball team is again dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears (21-2) will play in the Alamo Regional against the Cal-Davis Aggies (13-2). The game will tip off Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The entire NCAA Tournament will happen in the city of San Antonio.

The Bears swept through the Missouri Valley Conference undefeated. After winning in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, Missouri State withdrew after a positive COVID-19 test among an opponent.

Missouri State advanced to the Final Four in 1992 and 2001. The Bears advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays
‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri, looking to ‘pick’ private collections
Missouri State University students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Missouri moves to Phase 1B, Tier 3 in vaccination plan Monday | What you need to know
Sunny skies for most of the day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Tuesday: Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight

Latest News

New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney walks to the field to warm up before an NFL...
Chiefs, Thuney agree to 5-year deal as O-line rebuild begins
Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones (95) stretching during NFL football practice...
AP Source: Chiefs working behind scenes to free up cap space
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) controls the ball...
Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Hogs remain in Top 10
File-This Feb. 7, 2010, file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9)...
Next play: Brees joins NBC Sports after retiring from NFL