Advertisement

Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.
Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays
‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri, looking to ‘pick’ private collections
Missouri State University students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Missouri moves to Phase 1B, Tier 3 in vaccination plan Monday | What you need to know
Sunny skies for most of the day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A break in the rain for now
A water rescue attempt late Friday night in south Springfield was unsuccessful, according to...
Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information after unsuccessful water rescue attempt overnight

Latest News

Sunny skies for most of the day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A break in the rain for now
COVID-19 Vaccination
St. Louis Co. leader: ‘Fumbled’ vaccine rollout frustrating
A Swiss hacker took credit for helping to break into a U.S. security-camera company’s online...
Swiss police raid hackers who allegedly peered into buildings through US security camera firm breach
A vehicle destroyed in a Christmas Day explosion remains on the street Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020,...
FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia
Pope Francis delivered a message of hope during a recent trip to Iraq. The Vatican decreed...
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God ‘can’t bless sin’