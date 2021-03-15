Springfield Fire Dept. annual report shows 6,000-call decrease in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Like many agencies, the pandemic caused the Springfield Fire Department to adapt.

”To continue to provide good service to everyone who needed it,” said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington on the department’s mission.

The Springfield Fire Department’s annual report just dropped earlier this week. The call volume changed significantly, as the department received more than 6,000 calls less in 2020 compared to 2019.

”Most of this had to do with the fire department’s modifications on what we’re delivering in terms of our reduction and emergency services calls because of the pandemic,” said Pennington.

Pennington said personal protection equipment played a huge role in this.

“We were having a lot of difficulty with disruption in the supply chain in getting things like medical gloves and N95 respirators,” said Pennington.

Pennington said the department changed their structure so they weren’t duplicating efforts with other EMS services.

“What we wouldn’t consider a top tier of life threatening emergencies, we began to restrict our movement, not going to those incidents. But EMS would still respond,” said Pennington.

He also said the overall call volume decreased because of the pandemic.

However, fire calls jumped by 100, around 33% of those calls due to cooking incidents.

The fire department took some extra precautions during the pandemic.

”We closed the fire stations to the public. Began taking internal precautions and procedures. Thankfully, while we did have some rates of injections in our department, they were very low. All of those persons did recover. We didn’t have any significant service reduction as a result of staff,” said Pennington.

