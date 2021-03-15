Springfield-Greene County Health leaders, Jordan Valley Community Health Center provide vaccines for Tier 3 essential workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, Jordan Valley Community Health Center in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer vaccines to Tier 3 essential employees.

For first-grade teacher Shayla Williams, this is a relief.

“Especially as more students are coming in and we are going back to five days a week it does provide that comfort,” she says.

Williams has been teaching at Springfield Public Schools through the pandemic.

Protecting her students is a major motivation, bringing down a statistic is another. She is indigenous.

The Centers for Disease says hesitancy in minority groups has continued to be a challenge.

“There are a lot of hesitations to get the vaccines,” she says. “So I think it’s really important that I be that light in my community and to those who may be hesitant to get the vaccine to say it’s okay.”

Phase 1B-Tier 3 essential workers able to get the vaccination starting Monday include:

K-12 teachers and school staff, including substitute teachers

Childcare workers in DHSS-licensed facilities

Food and agriculture employees, excluding restaurants and bars

Communications infrastructure and media with an emergency function

Local energy providers

City, county, state, and federal employees

Information technology company staff

Mass transit and freight employees

Water and wastewater systems staff

Dams and nuclear energy sector staff

For Missouri Court of Appeals law clerk Blake Shier, it’s an added layer of protection.

“You try to wear a mask all day, and you’re in the same space. Folks forget so it’s good to make sure you’re safe right?

If you’re ready to get your vaccination they will be doing them at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Grand Ave. all week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with a goal of doing 1,000 vaccinations a day.

Jordan Valley Community Clinic says they have plenty of spots still open for the week. To get signed up, click HERE.

