Taney County OEM announces Table Rock Dam spillways will open Monday

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Office of Emergency Management announced on their Facebook page that the spillway gates will be opened at Table Rock Dam at 9 a.m. Monday.

At 0900 this morning, due to the weekend rain and power plant limitations, spillway gates will be opened at Table Rock... Posted by Taney County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, March 15, 2021

“The total spillway release will be around 5,000 cfs,” the post stated. “Combined with the three available hydro units, the total release will be approximately 15,000 cfs.”

Officials with the Taney County Office of Emergency Management were also able to tell KY3 News that gates 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 would open to one-foot each.

The initial post also stated that this release is needed because of the weekend rain and power plant limitations. Officials said the release should not have significant downstream impacts.

