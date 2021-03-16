Basketball tournaments return to Springfield one year after being cancelled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Basketball tournaments are making a comeback in Springfield, creating a tourism boost.

The National Christian Home School Basketball Championships started Monday in 17 gyms across the Ozarks, including the Fieldhouse. It was one of the first major events in Springfield cancelled last spring due to COVID-19.

“Three days before the event was supposed to happen last year we had to make the decision to cancel and we were all devastated,” said tournament director Zack Stargell.

The teams and players come from across the country.

Every year, 8,000-10,000 people travel to Springfield just for this tournament. It’s one of 3 hosted here, including the state basketball tournaments. Lance Kettering, Executive Director of the Springfield Sports Commission, said those people not only stay in hotels, they shop and eat here, too.

“That was totally wiped out, cancelled that right at the start of the pandemic,” Kettering said.

Springfield missed out in 2020. One year later, all three tournaments are back on.

“I really think sports can lead back to this country through this pandemic and I think, done in a safe way as they are doing and we are doing,” Kettering said.

Stargell said there are 312 teams playing in the National Christian Home School Basketball Championships. He said last year was set to include 367 before it was called off. Games are being held in eight different facilities all week, stretching from Stafford to Springfield to Mt. Vernon. It’s an attempt to spread out fans.

“By and large most of our stuff is in Springfield and so all of those mandates are in effect,” Stargell said. “The different facilities outside of Springfield had a little bit of their own rules and so we kind of go off what they have in those different areas.”

Stargell said the tournament brought in its own security crews to enforce rules for health and safety.

“These kids need to be able to play basketball and so the parents are going to do what they need to do and the kids are going to do what they need to do to make that happen,” he said.

The tournament championship will be on Saturday at Baptist Bible College.

