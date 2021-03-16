Bond denied for Camden County, Mo. mom charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a southwest Missouri real estate agent who is accused of attempting to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Camden County Judge Heather Miller said Tuesday that she believed that 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman posed too much of a safety risk if released. She was charged earlier this month with a felony conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors said Bauman believed her former mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children and agreed to pay $1,500 to have her killed and make the death “look like an accident.” Bauman, who appeared on video, broke down in tears several times during the hearing but said little.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.