Bond denied for Camden County, Mo. mom charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a southwest Missouri real estate agent who is accused of attempting to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Camden County Judge Heather Miller said Tuesday that she believed that 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman posed too much of a safety risk if released. She was charged earlier this month with a felony conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors said Bauman believed her former mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children and agreed to pay $1,500 to have her killed and make the death “look like an accident.” Bauman, who appeared on video, broke down in tears several times during the hearing but said little.

