Citizens Memorial Hospital loosens COVID-19 visitor guidelines
Starting March 15, hospital and clinic patients may have two visitors.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Citizens Memorial Hospital (CMH) posted to social media Monday stating their COVID-19 visitor guidelines are changing.
Starting this week, hospital and clinic patients are allowed to have two visitors. A tweet from CMH also stated patients in long-term care facilities will be allowed to have two visitors with an appointment.
A similar Facebook post from CMH specified this applied to “inpatients without suspected or confirmed COVID-19.”
All visitors will still be required to wear a mask, be screened for COVID-19, and also practice social distancing.
You can read more of the CMH Patient Visitor Guidelines by following the link below.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.