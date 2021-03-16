Citizens Memorial Hospital loosens COVID-19 visitor guidelines

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Citizens Memorial Hospital (CMH) posted to social media Monday stating their COVID-19 visitor guidelines are changing.

Starting this week, hospital and clinic patients are allowed to have two visitors. A tweet from CMH also stated patients in long-term care facilities will be allowed to have two visitors with an appointment.

A similar Facebook post from CMH specified this applied to “inpatients without suspected or confirmed COVID-19.”

All visitors will still be required to wear a mask, be screened for COVID-19, and also practice social distancing.

