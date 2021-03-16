Advertisement

Citizens Memorial Hospital loosens COVID-19 visitor guidelines

Starting March 15, hospital and clinic patients may have two visitors.
(KY3)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Citizens Memorial Hospital (CMH) posted to social media Monday stating their COVID-19 visitor guidelines are changing.

Starting this week, hospital and clinic patients are allowed to have two visitors. A tweet from CMH also stated patients in long-term care facilities will be allowed to have two visitors with an appointment.

A similar Facebook post from CMH specified this applied to “inpatients without suspected or confirmed COVID-19.”

CMH and CMH Foundation announce updates to the visitor policy guidelines and requirements. Effective March 15,...

Posted by Citizens Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 15, 2021

All visitors will still be required to wear a mask, be screened for COVID-19, and also practice social distancing.

You can read more of the CMH Patient Visitor Guidelines by following the link below.

Citizens Memorial Hospital Patient Visitor Guidelines

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates toddler, 2 wanted in abduction
Firefighters contained the fire shortly after responding.
Fire damages apartment complex in south Springfield
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays
A fire broke out at the Ski Shack on the south end of Campbell Avenue in Springfield late...
Fire damages roof of Springfield Ski Shack Sunday

Latest News

Weakening thunderstorms could still bring wind and hail Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected Wednesday
Severe storms expected Wednesday
As we brace for severe weather coming our way in the Ozarks and recover from the cold and snowy...
Ozark restoration company gives advice for severe weather preparations
More Missourians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state moves into Phase 1B tier...
West Plains vaccine clinic Tuesday and Wednesday