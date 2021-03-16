City of Forsyth, Mo., ends masking ordinance

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Forsyth lifted its masking ordinance Monday night. The board of aldermen made the decision based on the decrease in positive cases of the coronavirus in Taney County over the past few months.

City ordinance signs were posted in the windows of Forsyth businesses Tuesday afternoon, instructing customers to keep their distance and wear a mask.

”I didn’t even know anything until Facebook, somebody posted on Facebook that they lifted it, but yeah they never notified us that it’s been lifted you can take the signs down,” said Manager of Doc Holliday’s Cody Frazier.

Because Taney County's 7-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been less than 10% since the end of January,... Posted by City of Forsyth, MO on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The city said in a Facebook post Taney County’s seven-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been fewer than 10% since the end of January. Because of that, the mask mandate was repealed.

Frazier said he doesn’t mind the change.

”It was mixed feelings of who wanted to [wear a mask] and who didn’t, you’re going to get that everywhere,” he said. “A majority of Forsyth, I noticed, that not everyone wore them.”

KY3 spoke with one man who said the decision to lift the ordinance came too soon.

”I am upset about it, because I know it’s gone yet, yeah about a year too early,” said a man who only identified himself as Jeff.

Frazier said while they’re not requiring people to wear masks inside of their building anymore, they are taking extra precautions to keep everybody safe.”

”We still sanitize and clean and make sure the store is kept up to date to where we know if someone comes in and they’ve been coughing or something we will go through and wipe everything down that they’ve been around,” Frazier said. “We wipe the doors and we make sure that we try to keep everything sanitized.”

It was about 50/50 on masking for customers coming into the Doc Holliday’s store Tuesday. Many people had their masks on while walking Main Street as well.

The masking ordinance in Forsyth was in effect for nearly eight months.

