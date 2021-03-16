FIRST ALERT WEATHER: How COVID-19 safety guidelines impact tornado safe rooms in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With a risk of severe weather Wednesday, some of you may need a public storm shelter. That may mean a number of people gathering in one place during COVID-19 pandemic. So, how are safety guidelines being handled?

KY3 spoke with Nixa and Springfield public schools. Those COVID-19 guidelines are about the same in both districts, but there is one difference on just when those public shelters open.

“Our FEMA safe rooms open as soon as there’s a tornado watch,” said Zac Rantz, Nixa Public Schools Chief Communications Officer.

“They’re not open until a tornado warning goes into effect,” said Jim Farrell, Springfield Public Schools Director of School Police. “Not a watch, a warning.”

But in both districts, COVID-19 guidelines are in place.

“We ask people to mask,” said Stephen Hall, Springfield Public Schools Chief Communications Director. “And there will be room for them to social distance when they’re inside the safe room shelter.”

And if you forget a mask as you hurry to get to a shelter, you won’t be turned away.

“I know a lot of times in the middle of the night, or the afternoon, tornado warning can happen,” said Rantz. “You may not be thinking about that, and you rush in, so we’ll have those in place.”

“We also recognize this is an emergency situation,” said Hall. “And when we welcome people into the facilities, we want them to be safe, that is the purpose of them.”

One way to help with that is to be ready to go in case severe weather does approach.

“They’re no different than myself or any other person,” said Farrell. “I pay attention to the weather.”

“It’s always about preparing ahead of time and taking those few steps, so you’re not rushing around and you’re not trying to get in with everybody else,” said Rantz.

If you’re new to the area or just want information on public storm shelters where you live, the best thing to do is contact your local school district or your county’s office of emergency management. They will help you locate the nearest shelter and can also provide COVID-19 guidelines in shelters for your area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.