Flood waters receding after recent heavy rains in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that the rain has finally stopped, flood waters are receding.

On the west side of Fair Grove, water is still running high, but it’s well below the roadway now.

Things are improving quickly thanks in part to the dry weather we saw late last year into early this year.

“If we would have had more of a higher moisture content in the soil, we would have seen a lot more flooding over a wider area,” said Larry Woods, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management.

Water is still running off across Greene county, but things are much better than they were over the weekend.

“We had some flooding,” Woods began. “But a lot of that flooding was farmland areas, areas where structures, there weren’t any structures, it wasn’t really causing any damage. We had a lot of closed roadways, but that’s normal in this area. “(It was a) pleasant surprise that we didn’t have any more damage than we did, but I think that this is just the beginning of what hopefully won’t be an active spring, but we just never know.”

With more rain in the forecast for the middle of the week, which may cause high water again, a reminder from Woods.

“Never take the chance of driving through flooded roadways. You don’t know what’s underneath the water, you don’t know where the edge of the road is, you don’t know where there’s a culvert, you don’t know where there’s a big ditch, and we certainly don’t want to put first responder’s lives in danger to have to go out and do a water rescue of somebody. It’s best to stay out of the water and find another way around.”

Woods also mentioned the old adage: “Turn around don’t drown.” It’s the best advice anytime you see water flowing over a roadway, and it could save your life.

