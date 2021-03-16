Former Greene County 911 director honored for saving 2 men, dogs in fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office recognized former Greene County 911 Director Zim Schwartze with the DFS Life Saving Award.

Schwartze serves as the Missouri Capitol police chief.

The Division of Fire Safety recognized Missouri Capitol Police Chief Zim Schwartze with the DFS Life Save Award for... Posted by Missouri Division of Fire Safety on Monday, March 15, 2021

Schwartze saved two men and five dogs from a fire. She rushed into the home and rescued the dogs. She then rescued a man inside the home. Once outside, she found the other man who called 911 lying on the ground in cardiac arrest. She immediately began CPR on the man until EMS arrived.

