Greene County prosecutor charges massage therapist with sex crime

Seth Galyon, 33, of Springfield, worked at Grove Pharmacy’s spa on East Sunshine.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed a charge of second-degree sodomy against a massage therapist, accusing him of inappropriate touching.

Seth Galyon, 33, of Springfield, worked at Grove Pharmacy’s spa on East Sunshine. Investigators say Galyon was fired from the job at the spa before they began investigating the incident.

The incident happened in June of 2020. Investigators say a man told police Galyon mentioned to him he was a homosexual before starting the massage. During the massage, Galyon touched the man in an inappropriate place. The victim told investigators he “froze.” The victim then said “this can’t happen, please stop.” Investigators say Galyon told the victim he was only following his lead.

Investigators say Galyon was charged for a separate sodomy case in 2019. Prosecutors later dismissed the charge.

