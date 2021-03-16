Laclede County inmate faces charges for assaulting inmates in the jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An inmate in the Laclede County jail faces new charges for assaulting two inmates.

Dustin Lee Combs faces charges of assault and armed criminal action. Combs faced a murder charge for a case in the summer of 2020.

Investigators say Combs stabbed Billy Rogers and Braxton Williamson. They received several puncture wounds. Both victims remain hospitalized.

Investigators found the weapon, apparently the length of a wire.

