Advertisement

Laclede County inmate faces charges for assaulting inmates in the jail

Dustin Lee Combs/Laclede County Jail
Dustin Lee Combs/Laclede County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An inmate in the Laclede County jail faces new charges for assaulting two inmates.

Dustin Lee Combs faces charges of assault and armed criminal action. Combs faced a murder charge for a case in the summer of 2020.

Investigators say Combs stabbed Billy Rogers and Braxton Williamson. They received several puncture wounds. Both victims remain hospitalized.

Investigators found the weapon, apparently the length of a wire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates toddler, 2 wanted in abduction
Firefighters contained the fire shortly after responding.
Fire damages apartment complex in south Springfield
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Enhanced risk of severe weather for much of the area
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected Wednesday
MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays

Latest News

How safety guidelines impact tornado safe rooms in the Ozarks
A year after Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh was killed in the line of duty, friends,...
Private memorial service held for one-year anniversary of Officer Christopher Walsh’s death, 3 others
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Arkansas expands vaccine eligibility to another 1M people
Missouri State Fair pivots to livestock show in 2020.
Missouri State Fair on this year after 2020 cancelation