Man drowns after floating creek near Collins, Mo. on air mattress

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLINS, Mo. (KY3) - The St. Clair County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning on Weaubleau Creek near Collins, Mo.

Deputies responded Monday night off Southeast 350 Road in reference to an unresponsive person who had fallen off his raft into the water. Deputies found Bradley Dill, 21, lying on the bank. Dill died while on route to a hospital in Springfield.

Investigators say Dill and a friend were riding down the creek, tied together at their wrists on an air mattress. The air mattress came out from underneath them. Dill’s friend tried to pull him to the river bank before calling for help.

