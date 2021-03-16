Advertisement

On Your Side: Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers saw the offers on Facebook Marketplace and snapped screenshots. Then sent them to On Your Side.

For $5 you can buy a blank COVID-19 vaccine card. It appears like you got the shot, but the needle never entered your arm.

“It’s a lie,” said Lillian Davis. She saw the ad on Facebook.

The description says: If you need proof you’ve been given the shot but don’t want the shot here is what you need.

If you spot a similar ad, flag it and report it. The post was removed, but folks with the Better Business Bureau say there are more.

“It’s very clear this type of scam has spread,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

The CDC does not collect the info on these cards. It’s more for your own book keeping. It can help you remember when and where to get your second dose. Many states and health care providers have their own systems for tracking if you got the shot.

The card is free if you get the shot.

Don’t post a photo of the card on social media. You’re making it easy for scammers to steal your ID. Those cards show your full name, birthday and other personal info.

