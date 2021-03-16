Ozark restoration company gives advice for severe weather preparations

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - As we brace for severe weather across the Ozarks and recover from a long winter, restoration companies want to make sure your home is prepared.

The Owner of Restoration Solutions in Ozark, Adam Stewart, said it’s never too early to be prepared. Whether it’s repairing any damage from winter weather, purchasing tools like a sump pump, or even going over the insurance policy.

Stewart said it’s important to take plenty of pictures of your home to show restoration crews and insurance companies.

Stewart added it’s a good idea for homeowners to have downspout extensions on the outside of the home to keep water from leaking into a basement. If water does get into your home, Stewart said he feels it’s not worth it to purchase an expensive vacuum to suck up water. He instead said it’s best to get an inexpensive utility pump that can hook up to a garden hose. He also said to make sure crawl space vents are opened.

As far as roofing goes, Stewart said one telltale sign you need a new roof is damage to the shingles. Stewart said when they dry out it causes roofs to crack.

If there is damage to your home, Stewart asks people to call a restoration company and to not fix it themselves. ”Messing with anything electrically, like maybe an outlet that got flood or something like that, don’t go in there and start monkeying with that,” said Stewart.

Stewart said it’s also possible for homeowners not to realize winter weather damaged their home.

Some things homeowners can do is check their power bill. If it looks higher than normal that could be an indicator there is a broken pipe. Another indicator can be you have low water pressure. Stewart said that could mean an outdoor spicket froze over. Stewart said spickets freeze it’s not noticeable and it could be spraying into a crawl space or down a wall without someone noticing. When you turn your hose on listen for a spraying sound.

Stewart said it’s important to check on that damage now because restoration companies get busy this time of year. He said his crews have been working around the clock.

”Sometimes people have wet carpet and we can go in there and dry it out,” explained Stewart. “So all the extra steps that involve skill trade gets booked out bad like the freeze we had in February.”

