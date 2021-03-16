Private memorial service held for one-year anniversary of Officer Christopher Walsh’s death, 3 others

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh died in the line of duty, friends, colleagues, and family gathered at the Springfield Police Department Headquarters to unveil his name on their memorial.

For his widow, Sheri Walsh, it’s hard to believe it’s already been that long.

“I look at a calendar and I know it’s been a year but in no way do I feel that way,” She says.

Officer Walsh died while trying to stop a shooter inside the Kum and Go on East Chestnut Expressway. And while that day forever changed life for Sheri and their daughter, today wasn’t all sad. It was filled with little pockets of happiness. Little moments that maybe Chris wasn’t so far away.

“I felt really close to him seeing the chief speak about him,” Sheri says.

Police Chief Paul Williams talked at the memorial about the moments leading up to Officer Walsh’s death, him trying to save others. Last week the chief told KY3 it has been important that his officers can talk about how they feel. They lost someone close. They’ve had professionals available and want to keep conversations open.

Chief Williams says events like this can help too.

“Acknowledging, recognizing, and remembering always is helpful,” he said.

And Tuesday did just that.

Christopher Walsh etched in stone serves as a reminder, not only for the loss of an officer but three others the gunman killed before turning the gun on himself

“It was on Mother’s Day and I was thinking about how my mother-in-law had to go without her son and it just hit me,” Sheri explains. “The man who killed my husband probably has a mom who is going without her son. And I don’t know. It’s just sad.”

Police say Joaquin Roman killed Officer Christopher Walsh, Troy D. Rapp, 57, of Springfield, Shannon R. Perkins, 46, of Springfield and Matthew Hicks, 22, of Springfield. Rapp worked at the Kum and Go store. Perkins worked for WCA Waste Corporation. Investigators say Roman killed himself. Two others, including a Springfield officer, suffered injuries in the shootings.

