WATCH LIVE CAMERA: Ameren, Missouri Department of Conservation shares “Falcon Cam”
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In partnership with Missouri Department of Conservation and the World Bird Sanctuary, Ameren Missouri flipped the switch on its live video camera on a Peregrine Falcon nest box.
Watch a pair of peregrine falcons as they nest and hatch their chicks with our live video feed. During the season, the video feed runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.