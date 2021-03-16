Advertisement

WATCH LIVE CAMERA: Ameren, Missouri Department of Conservation shares “Falcon Cam”

In partnership with Missouri Department of Conservation and the World Bird Sanctuary, Ameren...
In partnership with Missouri Department of Conservation and the World Bird Sanctuary, Ameren Missouri flipped the switch on its live video camera on a Peregrine Falcon nest box.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In partnership with Missouri Department of Conservation and the World Bird Sanctuary, Ameren Missouri flipped the switch on its live video camera on a Peregrine Falcon nest box.

We spy with our little eyes a peregrine falcon egg! This marks the kickoff of the 2021 Falcon Cam. In partnership with...

Posted by Ameren Missouri on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Watch a pair of peregrine falcons as they nest and hatch their chicks with our live video feed. During the season, the video feed runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Severe storms expected Wednesday