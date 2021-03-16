WATCH LIVE CAMERA: Ameren, Missouri Department of Conservation shares “Falcon Cam”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In partnership with Missouri Department of Conservation and the World Bird Sanctuary, Ameren Missouri flipped the switch on its live video camera on a Peregrine Falcon nest box.

We spy with our little eyes a peregrine falcon egg! This marks the kickoff of the 2021 Falcon Cam. In partnership with... Posted by Ameren Missouri on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Watch a pair of peregrine falcons as they nest and hatch their chicks with our live video feed. During the season, the video feed runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

