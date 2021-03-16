Advertisement

West Plains vaccine clinic Tuesday and Wednesday

Vaccine clinics continue across the Ozarks.
More Missourians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state moves into Phase 1B tier...
More Missourians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state moves into Phase 1B tier 3. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More Missourians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state moves into Phase 1B tier 3.

Starting Tuesday, there is a vaccination clinic at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for those eligible. Health officials will administer the Moderna shot. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The clinic will continue through Wednesday. Those interested need to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

If you or someone you know are interested in getting the vaccine, click here. The link will take you to the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.

If internet availability is an issue, you are asked to call (877) 435-8411. After registering, you will receive a patient ID number.

Make sure to bring your patient ID number when going to your vaccination appointment. Also be sure to bring your vaccination card when going to get your second dose.

