Advertisement

White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next week, a new record in the U.S. fight to contain the coronavirus.

The White House announced that states will receive more than 16 million doses of the three approved coronavirus vaccines, slightly higher than last week. The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on a Tuesday call of their allotments. Most of this week’s doses will be from Moderna and Pfizer, but some supply of Johnson & Johnson is beginning to ship.

The supply is set to accelerate even further next week when the federal government expects J&J to begin shipping 4-to-6 million doses per week.

The increased supply comes as more states are lifting eligibility criteria for the vaccines ahead of President Joe Biden’s mandate that all adults be eligible for vaccination by May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates toddler, 2 wanted in abduction
Firefighters contained the fire shortly after responding.
Fire damages apartment complex in south Springfield
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Enhanced risk of severe weather for much of the area
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected Wednesday
MoDOT shared a rendering of what traffic should look like on James River Freeway following the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming project on James River Freeway could lead to closed lanes, traffic delays

Latest News

Missouri State Fair pivots to livestock show in 2020.
Missouri State Fair on this year after 2020 cancelation
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Bond denied for Camden County, Mo. mom charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot
The president has said that he backs $10,000 in blanket forgiveness for federal student loan...
COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 400 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 400 cases