7 dead, others hurt in Georgia massage parlor shootings

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Seven people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Police haven’t said whether the shootings are related.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths and said three other people have been transported to hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted Tuesday’s shooting.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance pictures on its Facebook page.

The gunfire temporarily shut down traffic near the business located along Highway 92, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

