Driver rescued after car is swept into Wilsons Creek

Clever, Mo. (KY3) - A man was rescued from the top of his car after it was swept into Wilsons Creek Tuesday night.

It happened along Wilson Road on the southern edge of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, between Clever, Mo. and Republic, Mo.

Firefighters say they were able to get a life jacket to the man and walk him safely to shore.

They say the water level in Wilsons Creek remains high and swift after our recent heavy rain.

