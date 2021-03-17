Advertisement

Driver rescued after car is swept into Wilsons Creek

Near Wilson's Creek National Battlefield
Near Wilson's Creek National Battlefield(KY3)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clever, Mo. (KY3) - A man was rescued from the top of his car after it was swept into Wilsons Creek Tuesday night.

It happened along Wilson Road on the southern edge of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, between Clever, Mo. and Republic, Mo.

Firefighters say they were able to get a life jacket to the man and walk him safely to shore.

They say the water level in Wilsons Creek remains high and swift after our recent heavy rain.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates toddler, 2 wanted in abduction
Firefighters contained the fire shortly after responding.
Fire damages apartment complex in south Springfield
All of the Ozarks are under a threat for severe weather Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hail and Tornadoes Possible Wednesday
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
generic
Man drowns after floating creek near Collins, Mo. on air mattress

Latest News

417 Rentals
Manager of 417 Rentals addresses poor housing conditions
Local real estate market booms with low interest rates
High demand, low inventory in greater Springfield housing market
All of the Ozarks are under a threat for severe weather Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hail and Tornadoes Possible Wednesday
Private memorial service held for one-year anniversary of Springfield Officer Christopher...
Private memorial service held for one-year anniversary of Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh’s death