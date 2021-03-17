Advertisement

FDA investigating alkaline water brand after children hospitalized

Real Water akaline water investigation.
Real Water akaline water investigation.(FDA)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the alkaline water brand Real Water after five children were hospitalized with acute non-viral hepatitis.

FDA officials said the reports of non-viral hepatitis caused acute liver failure. All five patients have since recovered. Officials stated Real Water alkaline water was the only common link between the five cases.

All five cases were reported in the state of Nevada in November of 2020. In addition to the hospitalizations, five others reported had less severe symptoms.

The FDA recommends consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water until their investigation is complete.

The FDA says symptoms of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, include the following.

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark urine
  • Clay or gray-colored bowel movements
  • Joint pain
  • Yellow eyes
  • Jaundice

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their doctor.

