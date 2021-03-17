Advertisement

Firefighters battling house fire in Kimberling City, Mo.

Courtesy: Natalie Modglin
Courtesy: Natalie Modglin(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District battled a fire at a two-story home in Kimberling City Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 8 a.m. off Joe Bald Road and James River Drive.

Firefighters believe lightning may be to blame. A storm hit the area around the time of the fire. The location of the home on the lake made fighting the fire difficult.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning storms will clear out before scattered severe storms develop in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected today
generic
Man drowns after floating creek near Collins, Mo. on air mattress
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
Miah Latour/Jermiah Latour/Amber Dawn Polachek
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missouri Highway Patrol locates toddler, 2 wanted in abduction
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

Firehouse Pottery hosts a story time for kids and families once a month.
Moms and Money: Pottery Story time
Moms and Money Pottery Storytime
Moms and Money Pottery Storytime
Silver Dollar City reopening for its "spring break"
Several southern states brace for possible tornado outbreak