Firefighters battling house fire in Kimberling City, Mo.

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District battled a fire at a two-story home in Kimberling City Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 8 a.m. off Joe Bald Road and James River Drive.

Firefighters believe lightning may be to blame. A storm hit the area around the time of the fire. The location of the home on the lake made fighting the fire difficult.

