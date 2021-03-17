High demand, low inventory in greater Springfield housing market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The spring is typically the season for buying and selling homes. So, houses go on the market and usually get scooped up quickly in February and March. That’s already been happening in the Ozarks for months because of high demand, leading to low supply in the local housing market.

“There is so much movement in the market it could literally be the next day that you could truly find your dream home,” said Heath Jennings, a first-time home buyer.

Jennings spent months and traveled miles looking for his first house.

“North Springfield, we looked quite a bit. We looked beyond city limits out in the county,” he said. “We looked in Republic, east of Springfield at some locations, Rogersville.”

He said he had trouble even finding homes to simply look at. Some homes sold within hours of hitting the market.

“We just spent all day looking for homes,” Jennings said.

Tonya Murfin, Vice President of the Greater Springfield Board of Realtors, has been selling homes for 19 years.

“If you talk to any realtor, they’re going to tell you that they have buyers lined up with very few houses to show them and they have sellers lined up that don’t want to sell yet because they have nothing to buy,” she said.

Murfin said there are about 1,200 houses on the market right now in the greater Springfield area. That’s compared to about 6,000 houses for sale 6 to 8 years ago.

Murfin said there are theories, but no sure-fire reason for supply and demand crunch. She said low interest rates may be drawing buyers. Some home owners might be staying put longer than before. COVID-19 could also play a role.

“We had certain circumstances where if you have somebody who’s high risk, they don’t want buyers in their house,” Murfin said.

Murfin said real estate agents have up-to-the-minute information about home prices and prices have gone up in the last few months. She said realtors can also help buyers compete with other offers.

She said agents are working together more often now to put deals together. Some, she said, are even trying to find houses that might not be listed yet and asking owners if they’d be willing to sell.

Murfin said sellers need to have a plan for where to go if their home does sell quickly. She said buyers need to have pre-approval letters when making an offer.

“Be ready, be prepared,” she said.

Jennings ended up finding a home in Republic. He said, even in a market that is moving faster than ever, don’t panic

“Take your time. Don’t rush into something,” he said. “If something doesn’t work out, there has to be something better out there for you.”

Murfin encourages buyers not to look at homes at the top of their budget. She said many houses are selling above their asking price. So, negotiating down is not as common as it used to be.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.