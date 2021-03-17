Missouri State Fair on this year after 2020 cancelation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Officials are planning for a full Missouri State Fair after the event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn confirmed plans to bring the fair back on Tuesday. Officials canceled the event in 2020 due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sedalia fairgrounds was instead used for a smaller youth livestock show in 2020.

This year’s fair is scheduled for August 12 through August 22.

Virus cases across the state have been dipping since COVID-19 peaked in November.

