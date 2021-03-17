Moms and Money: Pottery Story time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first Tuesday and Saturday of each month bring a lot of excitement to the small building that holds Firehouse Pottery, located in Galloway Village.

“This my favorite activity of the month. I love interacting with the kids. I love seeing the families. We have lots of parents that come” said owner Amie Vandamme.

On this particular Saturday, Pete the Cat and the Big Easter Adventure will be read aloud to the 30 kids and their parents attending. A live bunny and several chicks also circulate the room for the kids to pet.

“We try to make it exciting. We read a story that goes along, something the kids can interact with and, for certain events throughout the year, we bring in live animals” said Vandamme.

It’s something Vandamme says she started doing with her daughter 18 years ago and now enjoys seeing other families do year after year.

“Oh I love traditions. This is our 25th year at the studio and so we have families who have been painting eggs for 25 years” said Vandamme.

Ashley Grable also started that tradition with her two kids.

“We’ve been coming the last four years to do the story time. It’s just a fun way to get out of the house and it’s inexpensive. We’re collecting eggs to have a little basket at home” said Grable.

For families who are still social distancing Firehouse Pottery also offers a “Pottery Story Time Curbside” option where families can pick up the supplies, watch the story on Facebook Live and then return the egg to be heated in the kiln.

Vandamme also suggests people like their Facebook page to see announcements about other events they have throughout the year.

