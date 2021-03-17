Neighbors help dig out an ambulance stuck in deep snow during a Colo. emergency call

DENVER (KUSA) - A neighborhood gave a helping hand and a couple of shovels during a medical emergency.

Paramedics in Denver were called to pick up a patient, but the ambulance got trapped in deep snow.

That’s when a group of good Samaritans came to rescue the rescuers.

Digging out after a blizzard is tough work that just needs to be done.

“Shoveling is kind of shoveling is something I’ve been familiar with since I was a kid,” Deepan Dutta said.

It comes naturally for Dutta, even if it’s hard, even in the middle of a storm.

“That’s the thing is, it felt routine at the time, just because you gotta do something. You gotta get it done,” he said.

On Sunday during white out conditions, Dutta watched as first responders tried getting to a neighbor.

“The firetruck managed to go in pretty OK, but the ambulance just got stuck right there. Three firefighters and paramedics came out and started shoveling just to get the ambulance out and they got exhausted at some point, and they just had halfway to go,” he said.

So Dutta and a few more neighbors came in for reinforcements, clearing a path for paramedics to take a gurney to a man who needed to go to the hospital.

“That is profound and I think it’s beautiful,” Fire Captain Greg Pixley said.

Pixley says this isn’t the only time it happened during the storm. It also happened near the Denver Tech Center.

People in the Stoney Brook neighborhood helped dig a path for paramedics there.

“Our firefighters didn’t have to come out and say, ‘Hey Stonybrook neighbors, hey Green Valley ranch neighbors, can you help us?’ Those neighbors, they looked at what we were trying to accomplish and they did what was necessary for us to be able to provide the safest way, the quickest means, to get this individual into the ambulance,” Pixley said.

All the shoveling happened in a matter of minutes, and Dutta’s neighbor ended up being OK.

“And that’s what matters,” Dutta said.

It was hard work the kind that he’s used to doing, the kind that just needs to be done.

“As they were leaving, and they said, ‘Thanks,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, thank you,’” Dutta said.

Colorado paramedics may not face a problem like this again for a while.

Forecasters say the snow appears to be easing, and the state should see spring-like temperatures by the weekend.

