Silver Dollar City opens for Spring Rides Day

Silver Dollar City.
Silver Dollar City.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - After not being able to open until halfway through the season last year, Silver Dollar City is right on schedule for 2021. The park will open Wednesday for their Spring Rides Day.

“Last year was tough for everybody,” said Silver Dollar City Attractions Manager Nick Breithaupt.

The region’s largest theme park will be taking precautions to keep guests safe from COVID-19. Before even stepping foot inside the park, they’ll be getting their temperature checked. Silver Dollar City is also requiring face masks for everyone ages 2-years-old and up.

Attractions Manager Nick Breithaupt also said while park goers are waiting in line for rides there will be six foot markers to ensure everyone is social distancing. Additionally, before people get on rides they will be sanitized and operators will offer hand sanitizer to riders. When people finally aboard, passengers will be spread apart and required to wear a face mask.

Breithaupt said some attractions will be closed and they won’t be accepting reservations to start the year.

“The best way I can tell you how excited we are is what we did yesterday, we did a white glove tour, we ride and inspect all of the rides,” he said. “We didn’t do that last year, that’s where it feels like a normal year.” Breithaupt explained that is something they do every year to make sure the rides are ready for guests before opening day.

To learn more about Silver Dollar City’s hours of operations and events happening this season you can find that here.

