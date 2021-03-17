Advertisement

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley looks ahead to the race to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt

Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is looking ahead to the state’s next race for U.S. Senate.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced earlier this month he will not seek the seat in 2022.

Hawley says he has talked to former President Trump about the effort to keep the seat “red.” As for his backing, the senator says time will tell.

