Woman hit by motorcyclist Tuesday evening in Kirbyville

KIRBYVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after a motorcycle hit her in Taney County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report shows 20-year-old Jacinda Easy was crossing Highway 76 in Kirbyville outside of the elementary school and was struck by 73-year-old Jerry Coulter of Louisiana traveling west bound on his motorcycle.

We’re told Easy is in critical condition. Any injuries to Coulter are not known at this time.

We will update you as we learn more on this incident.

