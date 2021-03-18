Christian County Office of Emergency Management explains Nixa’s tornado siren system

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Some people in Nixa are still wondering why they heard tornado sirens during Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorm. Tornado sirens went off after the storm was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm.

Nixa resident Chance Whitelaw says his family was a little confused when the tornado sirens went off during a thunderstorm.

”We looked it up and they said there wasn’t actually a tornado warning, so we went back to trying to cook dessert,” Whitelaw says. “Then the tornado sirens went off again, so we had Round 2 and went back and took shelter for a little bit while the second round of tornado sirens went off.”

Christian County Emergency Management director, Phil Amtower, says it was needed to warn the community of a storm that remained dangerous.

“There are storms that will go through and impact Nixa more than they will Ozark,” Amtower says. “Both of them don’t go off at the same time or in conjunction with one or the other. It’s truly a judgement call.”

Amtower says the National Weather Service has a set of protocols for setting off emergency sirens. Those protocols includes rotating clouds, or life-threatening winds of 75 miles per hour or greater.

KY3 meteorologist Abby Dyer said in a livestream Wednesday night that after the storm left Stone County and was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm, there was still a chance for a tornado or those life-threatening winds.

“This does not mean that you’re not going to have a tornado because they are using the language ‘tornado possible’ with the tag on that warning, so keep that in mind,” Dyer said. “It’s the rotation we’ve been watching.”

Amtower says he takes into account the possibility for property damage with the severe weather as well.

“These severe wind events, they pick up trampolines and trash cans. Even if it’s just something where you get your car into the garage and don’t have to pay a $1,000 deductible from the hail damage,” Amtower says.

Amtower says he doesn’t take the decision lightly in sounding the tornado sirens and would rather be safe than sorry in those situation.

