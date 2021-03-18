Leigh’s Lost and Found: The happy reunion of a missing Shihtzu in Rockaway Beach!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Last week in our Leigh’s Lost and Found, we brought you the story of a frantic search for a dog that went missing in Rockaway Beach while her owners were visiting from Dallas. And we’re happy to say, that dog has now been found.

Freddie’s owners, Mandy and Shelby Solomon, drove back to the Rockaway beach area last week to keep searching for her, but after 4 days with no new leads, they went home. And as fate would have it, that’s when Freddie suddenly turned up.

“We got a call from the people who own the cabin we were staying in. They were in there doing maintenance after we checked out and said we see your dog. We called the folks in town who were helping us. They rushed over there. One of them literally set some food on the floor of the cabin, opened the door, set behind the door waiting and hid. And as soon as Freddie wandered in, she slammed the door behind her.

Freddie was dirty, skinny and exhausted.

“She was incredibly matted, she was filthy. She had stickers and thorns and blackberry bush vines caught in her fur.”

As Mandy and Shelby drove back to Rockaway Beach, Freddie got looked over by a vet and then a groomer. It was at that shop that the happy reunion took place.

“As soon as she ran over and sniffed us, she audibly started crying. She was crying and whimpering and crawling up on her shoulder. The odds were against her, but she came home.”

The Leigh’s Lost and Found community is thrilled about that, with many people who helped search, sending their congratulations. The Solomons credit their many shares of Freddie’s story on social media, for bringing her back.

“The outpouring of the community and support has been absolutely amazing. We truly believe if it wasn’t for that, we wouldn’t have Freddie here today.”

