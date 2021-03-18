Lightning strike wakes up Nixa families, shatters tree Wednesday morning

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - When the thunder roars, go indoors. We’ve all heard the saying. While being inside will protect you from lightning, your home is still at risk, as a family in Nixa learned.

A neighborhood in Nixa woke up to shock waves Wednesday morning.

“There was a huge crack, and then followed by that a big boom, a huge boom. My kid thought he was having a nightmare,” said Yvette Gotmer in Nixa.

Gotmer says purple and white light flashed through her home. The thunder woke the household.

The boom was from lightning hitting a tree across the street in the backyard of Nikki Lazorchak’s home.

Lazorchak says storms were moving through Wednesday morning. She was comforting her daughter when not five minutes later, their tree was struck.

“The light lit up our entire living room,” Lazorchak said.

Branches from the tree fell on a power line in their backyard.

John Davis, the Manager of Marketing and Public Relations for Ozark’s Electric, said these power lines, if not left untouched, can electrocute you.

“Any powerline that is down, we want people to assume it is live and stay away from it,” Davis said.

Lightning brings electric currents into homes. Wednesday morning’s strike fried all of the Lazorchak’s electronics.

“Three TV’s, all cable boxes, our internet modem, Xbox, a couple DVD players,” Lazorchak said.

A surge protector can help protect your electronics from some lightning strikes. However, if your power lines take a direct strike, your electronics may still be fried. Best way to protect them is by unplugging before storms move in.

“If it has a path into your home, and you’re in contact with that electronic device that’s plugged in, it could come through and hurt you,” Davis said.

If your house or tree is struck, call the electric company, especially if you lose power.

Hundreds of people are struck by lightning each year, being inside is the safest place to be.

“It definitely could have been worse. Material possessions are replaceable, your house is a little harder to replace. But your family, you can’t replace that,” Lazorchak said.

