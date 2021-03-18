Missouri to activate Phase 2 of vaccine distribution plan on March 29; Phase 3 on April 9

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will activate two new phases in its vaccine distribution plan in the upcoming weeks.

The state will activate Phase 2 on March 29 and Phase 3 on April 9, the governor announced Thursday.

The new phases come as the federal government informed state health leaders that Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine allotments are projected to significantly increase in early-April.

“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Gov. Parson said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”

Gov. Parson said the timeline for activating Phases 2 and 3 will allow providers to continue vaccinating Missourians without delays due to those who are eligible, but not seeking a vaccine.

Missouri is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 3 of its vaccination plan, which began on March 15. Every Missourian in Phase 1A and Phase 1B who hasn’t received the vaccine yet remains eligible.

The next phase (Phase 2) will extend vaccine eligibility to nearly 880,000 Missourians.

According to the state’s vaccine priority list, Phase 2 opens up eligibility to people and workers in the following groups:

Commercial Facilities Sector

Critical Manufacturing

Construction Sector

Defense Industrial Base

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture Sector 2

Government

Disproportionately Affected Populations

Homeless

“When we’re working in a restaurant, obviously everyone that is dining is going to be taking off their face mask off at some point, so we’re at a pretty high risk,” said Sean Matar, owner of Riad Burgers and Gyros in downtown Springfield.

Matar said COVID-19 threw him a curveball. At first, the restaurant was forced to close. Now masks are required.

“We’ve just done everything we can to keep our hands clean,” Matar said.

On top of that, major events, like the Route 66 Festival, have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

“It showed very, very much that that weekend didn’t happen in our sales,” Matar said.

The banking industry has also had to make some changes.

“COVID’s been a big inconvenience for us,” said Andrew Tasset, Vice President of Marketing for Central Bank of the Ozarks.

Tasset said lobbies have been closed off and on in the last year. He said some employees had to miss work to quarantine or recover from the virus.

“We’re fully open now and we want our customers to be safe, we want our employees to be safe,” he said.

Tasset said most of the bank’s 300 employees in the Springfield metro area plan to get vaccinated.

“A lot of our folks, especially our tellers and our CSRs who work on the front lines and work with the public, they need the vaccine,” Tasset said.

Central Bank of the Ozarks is already planning a vaccination event at the bank for its staff. Tasset said that’s been in the works, but just waiting for the governor’s okay.

“We want them to be healthy, we want them to be at work and serving our customers and serving the financial industry,” Tasset said.

Matar said he’s hoping, with more people vaccinated, more events will be back, boosting his business and creating a new normal for the city. He’s excited to finally be eligible for a COVID-19 vacine.

“Hearing that, I can’t wait to schedule my appointment and get my vaccine just so I don’t risk transferring it to anyone else that may be more at risk of having more severe symptoms,” he said.

Phase 3 intends to open up vaccine eligibility to all Missouri adults, extending vaccine eligibility to an nearly 1 million more Missourians who were not eligible under any other tier or phase.

“Missouri’s position is continuously improving on the COVID-19 front,” said Gov. Parson. “With over 1.2 million Missourians having initiated vaccination, large increases in vaccine supply, and the activation of Phases 2 and 3, we are confident that we are winning the battle against COVID-19.”

The state estimates nearly 60 percent of Missourians are interested in getting a vaccine.

