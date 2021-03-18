Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Stone County on Wednesday; KY3 Weather Team breaks down its impacts

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado damaged the Stone County and Barry County regions Wednesday evening.(Submitted from KY3 viewer)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado damaged the Stone County and Barry County regions Wednesday evening.

Two tornadoes plotted by the National Weather Service and KY3 First Alert Weather Team show damage in the communities of Wheelerville and Elsey.

The storm system produced peak gusts just short of 90 miles per hour, stretching through Barry County and Stone County lines. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team reports an intermittent path length of 25 miles and an intermittent path width of 75 yards.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado damaged the Stone County and Barry County regions Wednesday evening.(KY3)

Reports confirm that there were uprooted trees, damaged shingles and destroyed mobile homes and outbuildings between the two counties.

