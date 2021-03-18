National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Stone County on Wednesday; KY3 Weather Team breaks down its impacts

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado damaged the Stone County and Barry County regions Wednesday evening.

Two tornadoes plotted by the National Weather Service and KY3 First Alert Weather Team show damage in the communities of Wheelerville and Elsey.

The storm system produced peak gusts just short of 90 miles per hour, stretching through Barry County and Stone County lines. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team reports an intermittent path length of 25 miles and an intermittent path width of 75 yards.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado damaged the Stone County and Barry County regions Wednesday evening. (KY3)

Reports confirm that there were uprooted trees, damaged shingles and destroyed mobile homes and outbuildings between the two counties.

March 17 Tornado: intermittent tornado path 5 miles northeast of Eagle Rock to 3 miles north of Hurley. EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 87 mph. #mowx pic.twitter.com/KgCXY9fEu8 — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) March 18, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.