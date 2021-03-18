Springfield’s pothole problem and the city’s plan to fix it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving down Sunshine Street, you can’t miss the sight of several potholes. Sometimes, you can’t miss driving over them either.

The potholes have formed after last month’s cold snap. After several days of snow, ice and frigid temperatures, sudden thawing of the roads followed, ripping up pavement all over the city, including a stretch of Sunshine Street.

Springfield city officials say there are plans to fix the roadways.

“We’ve been working overtime over the course of the last few days to be able to go out there and take care of those,” said Springfield Traffic Engineer Eric Claussen.

But this is just a temporary fix until crews can completely fill the potholes.

”We use what’s called a cold mix. So it’s a cold product that our crews go and clean out the pothole, put that cold mix in, and use pressure to tamp it in. That’s more of a temporary band-aid solution. In the last week, the asphalt companies have opened back up so we can get the hot asphalt mix, which is similar to what the roadway is in the first place,” said Claussen

But Claussen says rain is slowing the process.

”The problem is when it’s raining, we can’t necessarily get the mix that we need to go out there and do it.”

City leaders say they are scheduling projects over the next year that will provide a more permanent solution to this problem. The City plans to spend $5 million to resurface major streets all across town.

”When we can go out there with the better product that keeps us from having to go out there multiple times,” said Claussen.

City officials say that they have $3 million dedicated to resurfacing this season. A federal project is in the works that will provide an additional $2 million to repair city streets over the next year.

”We just ask people to be patient. We understand what the needs and concerns are. We’re out there working overtime to try to address those things but also know that more of a long-term solution is coming to a lot of these roadways,” said Claussen.

