Stone County family reflects on Wednesday’s severe storms and damage

WHEELERVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Mikayla Cloud was on her way home from Springfield on Wednesday when her mom called her and told her she needed to get there in a hurry.

”I pulled in, and then my sister and all them were all waiting. We have a neighbor back here that has a basement, so we were like, ‘let’s go back there,’” said Cloud, a resident of Wheelerville, Missouri in Stone County.

That’s where everyone watched the evening storm roll in.

”I actually got a video of it back there. We watched some rotation going on and then we watched it start forming. We were like, ‘Oh my gosh we need to get back inside,’” Cloud said.

In about 10 minutes the storm was over. Cloud and her family then left the shelter.

”Didn’t even get touched back there, so we come back up here and were like, ‘Oh my gosh our house,’” Cloud said.

Cloud says what they saw after that was shocking.

”Trees are down, cars are crushed, and like roofs caved our barns gone,” Cloud said.

Mikayla’s father, Jeff Cloud, said the damage will take several weeks to clean up.

”As far as the yard work, the big stump holes and you know we don’t know if the house is shifted or the foundation,” Jeff Cloud said.

They also found damage inside the house.

”There’s some pictures and stuff that were knocked off the wall and some broken glass, but at the end of the house, my mom and dad’s end, their bathroom ceiling is caving in and they’ve got water leak in there,” Cloud said.

Despite the destruction, the Cloud family said the support from the community helps a lot.

”You know everybody’s friendly around here takes cares of everybody,” Cloud said.

”It just feels really good because even last night we were having to kind of direct traffic and everyone’s driving by asking if we need any help, if everyone’s okay and asking if we need chainsaws,” Cloud said.

