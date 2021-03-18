Texas County pursuit leads to two arrests

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested two people wanted on warrant after a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

The accused driver Zachary W. Holt, 33, of Licking, was arrested on a felony parole violation warrant. Another passenger, Tawnisha M. Dasalla, 33, of Licking was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant.

The pursuit began when deputies patrolling Shafer Road tried to pull over a Ford truck. Deputies say the driver did not stop, and deputies initiated leading to a pursuit along multiple state routes. The truck eventually entered a private drive and got stuck in wooded area.

Holt and Dasalla were sent to the Texas County Jail and are being held without bond. Both are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

