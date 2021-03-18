Advertisement

Texas County pursuit leads to two arrests

Tawnisha Dasalla and Zachary Holt were arrested after a pursuit Wednesday in Texas County.
Tawnisha Dasalla and Zachary Holt were arrested after a pursuit Wednesday in Texas County.(Texas County Sheriff)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested two people wanted on warrant after a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

The accused driver Zachary W. Holt, 33, of Licking, was arrested on a felony parole violation warrant. Another passenger, Tawnisha M. Dasalla, 33, of Licking was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant.

The pursuit began when deputies patrolling Shafer Road tried to pull over a Ford truck. Deputies say the driver did not stop, and deputies initiated leading to a pursuit along multiple state routes. The truck eventually entered a private drive and got stuck in wooded area.

Holt and Dasalla were sent to the Texas County Jail and are being held without bond. Both are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Garretts shows at the Branson IMAX, Little Opery Theatre, he told audience members there...
Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity
File image
Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back
Gregory Crumm.
Springfield man charged with sex crimes, accused of sexually assaulting two girls
Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment and simply didn’t see the man crossing the...
Man hit by car Thursday Night in Springfield
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say

Latest News

Greene County Commission
Greene County, local agencies assist 1,500+ in first week of emergency rental assistance program
Spring began today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Happy first day of spring
Students walking in Springfield Public Schools hallway
Study finds low virus spread in Springfield and St. Louis area schools
Churches discuss vaccine hesitancy
Churches discuss vaccines and hesitancy amid increased eligibility across Missouri
COVID-19 Vaccinations
Missourians experiencing homelessness included in next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations