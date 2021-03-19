Accountants relieved after IRS delays tax deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re in the thick of tax filing season and the IRS has now pushed the filing deadline to May 17.

Mike Copeland, Owner of Copeland Accounting & Tax Services, said he’s relieved there’s an extension. It started when the IRS didn’t start accepting tax returns until February 12. He’s seen an increase in people coming in to file taxes this year. Copeland said changes to the tax laws have kept him even more tied up and he knows there will be several people filing extensions on their returns.

Also keeping him busy is part of the latest economic stimulus bill that waives federal tax on up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits a person received last year.

“I have 500 returns that I already filed and now I have to go back and figure out who that effects and file amended returns on that,” said Copeland.

If you’re expecting a refund, you do have three years to file a return, but the deadline to pay your taxes is now May 17 and you’ll be paying interest if you are late.

“I just encourage everybody to get in to whoever their using and get it in as quickly as possible,” said Copeland. “Even though we have an extra month, lets get everything in the door so we can schedule our work schedule.”

Another accountant relieved about the extension is Kelly Ball who works for Nichols Phanco & Associates in Highlandville. He said the filing extension is a huge weight off of his shoulders.

Ball said changes brought on by the pandemic are a huge reason he’s been so busy. He also agrees with Copeland that it’s important to get in and file your taxes now because you’ll be paying interest if you miss the deadline.

“It’s been very madness,” said Highlandville accountant, Kelly Ball. “We have been busy.”

For more information on the tax deadline extension or on the economic stimulus bill you can click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

