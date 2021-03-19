Advertisement

BigShots Golf looking to fill 100+ positions in Springfield, hiring event set for next Friday

Rendering of BigShots Golf from November 2019.
Rendering of BigShots Golf from November 2019.(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - BigShots Golf, an ultimate golf and gaming experience in the works for Springfield’s north side, is one step closer to full swing.

BigShots Golf is looking to hire for 120 positions, including food service, hospitality, caddies and golf maintenance personnel. The company is new to the Springfield market and nearing completion at the corner of Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue.

BigShots Golf is looking to open in spring 2021, but an official start date has not yet been announced, according to its website.

The Missouri Job Center and BigShots Golf are teaming up to host an all-day hiring event next Friday, March 26. Job seekers can visit the the Missouri Job Center at 2900 E. Sunshine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they are required to fill out an application online and make an appointment for an interview prior to the event.

Appointments for job interviews cannot be made through the Missouri Job Center. However, for those who need internet access to fill out an application, the site is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Missouri Job Center will take precautions during the hiring event, including temperature scans, social distancing and mask requirements.

