Billboards across Springfield ask for information in death of Chandler Sweaney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are 10 electronic billboards across Springfield asking for help in solving Chandler Sweaney’s homicide.

Sweaney was fatally shot in early-February in his west-Springfield home. His mother, Shelley Larrick, is asking for anyone with information on the case to come forward.

”I grew up in Springfield,” Larrick says. “It’s changed in some ways, and part of that is the community and us doing our civic duty. To be able to prove something beyond a reasonable doubt, you need to have everything. You need to have the witnesses speaking up. You need to have them saying what they know.”

Larrick is also offering a $10,000 reward. She says Springfield police are working tirelessly on her son’s case.

“I do think they’re knocking on doors,” Larrick says. “I do think they’re gathering evidence. It’s taking a lot longer than I would have liked, but also what the Springfield Police Department would like it’s taking a lot longer.”

Larrick says she wants to see change in the community after 2020 broke the record number of homicides in Springfield.

“Anything that we do is not going to bring him back, so for me this is bigger,” Larrick says. “I think we are going to solve his murder, but I don’t want him to have died in vain. I want us to all look at Chandler, and it’s not just my son. He’s your son. He’s everybody’s son.”

Larrick says, although nothing will bring her son back, she wants everyone in the community to continue to do better and be better every day in his honor.

“The death of my son has put me in a place where this fire in my soul, I can’t be silent anymore,” Larrick says. “I can’t be silent anymore because it dishonors my son and it dishonors every other mother’s sons and daughters and family members that are not just dying but suffering.”

If you have any information on this case you can call 417-869-TIPS or go to P3tips.com. Confidentiality is assured if you do submit a tip.

