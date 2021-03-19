Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - James Garrett, a man who performed at a Branson, Missouri, theater for several years, pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme in federal court Thursday.

During Garrett’s shows at the Little Opry Theatre in the Branson IMAX, he told audience members there would be donation jars at the exit of the theater. That gave guests an opportunity to drop off donations for Diamond Jym Ranch Inc, his nonexistent charity for foster children. .

Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from audience members who donated to the fake charity. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.

Branson resident Corky Davis tells KY3 she attended Garrett’s show many times and couldn’t believe what was going on behind the scenes.

”I was shocked. I was really shocked. I just couldn’t believe he could do something like that,” Davis said.

Davis said Garrett never mentioned his charity the few times she and her husband attended his show.

”We just enjoyed his performances. He’s always been really good,” Davis said.

She said she and her husband even met Garrett in person.

”Years and years ago, he used to drive a tour bus making his rounds with Christmas lights, and we got to know him then. He seemed like a very nice personable guy,” Davis said.

Davis said restoring the trust within the Branson community could be difficult after this.

”I’m going to trust the people that it might not happen again, because you have to be able to give back,” Davis said.

Joffrey Polke with the local non profit “Elevate Branson” said it’s unfortunate this occurred and urges the community to do more research before donating.

”When people donate with us, let’s say they get a donation email for that. So there’s some type of receipt involved with that there’s an EIN number for tax identification, so there’s that if it’s a legitimate company,” Polke said.

Polke said that it can also be a red flag if people only ask for cash.

”The biggest part is that they do donate and then, where is the money going to? That’s excellent, but then there’s the follow-up on what kind of company is it?,” Polke said.

Salvation Army Director Linda McCormick said the first thing you need to do before donating is find out how long they’ve been a charity.

”If they’re brand new, then they don’t have a track record that you can look at and see that the donations are going where they actually say they’re going,” McCormick said.

McCormick said doing you homework before can save you a lot of trouble down the road.

