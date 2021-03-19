Advertisement

Celebrity Cruises to end yearlong pandemic hiatus in June

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship.

The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten.

One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Garretts shows at the Branson IMAX, Little Opery Theatre, he told audience members there...
Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity
File image
Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back
Gregory Crumm.
Springfield man charged with sex crimes, accused of sexually assaulting two girls
Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment and simply didn’t see the man crossing the...
Man hit by car Thursday Night in Springfield
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say

Latest News

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Greene County Commission
Greene County, local agencies assist 1,500+ in first week of emergency rental assistance program
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit