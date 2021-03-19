Advertisement

IRS chief: Child tax payments likely delayed

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taxpayers hoping to cash in on the newly increased child credit may have to wait a while.

Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig said his agency may not be able to start paying those credits in July, the deadline the massive $1.9 trillion relief law calls for.

Rettig said the IRS is swamped with both the regular tax season and the $1,400 payments provided by the law, which the IRS is also handling.

The new child credit increases the amount of money taxpayers can get for kids from $2,000 to $3,000 and $3,600 for kids younger than 6.

The relief law calls for those credits to be paid out in payments starting in July.

Rettig said he can’t even begin working on a portal for people to claim those credits until the newly extended tax filing deadline of May 17 passes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Garretts shows at the Branson IMAX, Little Opery Theatre, he told audience members there...
Branson community reacts after performer pleads guilty to creating non-existent charity
File image
Woman files lawsuit, claims husband died as Ava, Mo. officer knelt on his back
Gregory Crumm.
Springfield man charged with sex crimes, accused of sexually assaulting two girls
Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment and simply didn’t see the man crossing the...
Man hit by car Thursday Night in Springfield
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Greene County Commission
Greene County, local agencies assist 1,500+ in first week of emergency rental assistance program
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain