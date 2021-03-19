Man hit by car Thursday Night in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is recovering after being hit by a car Thursday night.

Springfield Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Scenic Avenue.

Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and didn’t see the man crossing the street in a dimly lit area.

Police said the man suffered no serious injuries.

