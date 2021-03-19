Missouri’s state income tax filing deadline extended to May 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/AP) - Missourians now have until mid-May to file state taxes.

Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced his administration pushed the deadline for individuals to file state tax returns from April 15 to May 17, days after the federal government did the same.

Parson said the delayed due date will help people still struggling financially because of the pandemic.

“As our state continues recovering from COVID-19, we understand that many Missourians are still feeling the effects of the past year,” said Gov. Parson. “Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season.”

The state offers the following guidance on the extension to file and pay individual income tax:

Filing deadline extended: The deadline to file individual income tax returns has been extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

Payment relief for individuals: The deadline to pay taxes owed on individual income tax returns with a due date of April 15, 2021, has been extended until May 17, 2021.

This relief applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. However, it does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021; that deadline has not changed.

Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individuals that file their return and pay their balance by May 17, 2021, will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by May 17.

Customers may still ask for an extension of time to file their individual income taxes. With that extension, the return will not be due until October 15, 2021. However, any payments must still be made by May 17, 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.