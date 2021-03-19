More Missourians soon become eligible for vaccines, but some still hesitant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Although many more Missourians are about to become eligible for vaccines, it does not mean everyone will get one.

Governor Mike Parson announced on Thursday that Missouri’s next phase will extend vaccine eligibility to nearly 880,000 people starting on Monday.

That will include people who work in several different industries including construction, banks and restaurants. Not long after, every Missourian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will become eligible come April.

“Of those 4.5 million, we estimate approximately 60 percent will choose to get a vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said at Thursday news conference.

Many have been eager to line up for the shot lately, but others still have their doubts. State leaders say those doubts will likely linger.

”Part of opening up these tiers, is that we anticipate that as we get further out that we’ll encounter more vaccine hesitancy. It just kind of makes sense,” the state’s top doctor, Randall Williams said Thursday.

Experts say that hesitancy mostly comes down to one thing - trust.

”They have no authorization, no approval by the FDA besides emergency use,” said Shane Gray. “And I do not feel that there is any sort of emergency for me at this point to take this.”

Some of those resisting the shot say they would rather take their chances with the virus.

”People who are healthy, eat well, sleep well, exercise, take vitamin D, anti-oxidants, melatonin, there are roughly zero risks for side effects from Corona,” Gray said. “These vaccines being experimental, in my opinion pose a far greater risk.”

Many of those concerns revolve around how new the vaccines are.

“This did come about in a way that people feel is really fast,” Springfield-Greene County Health Department spokeswoman Kathryn Wall said. “In all reality, no corners were cut in the development of the vaccine.”

Medical experts say a lot of reluctance circles around questions over long term effects.

”Some hesitancy just to see a little more data, long term data on the safety and efficacy,” CoxHealth Incident Commander for COVID-19 response and Chief Hospital Officer Karen Kramer said.

But health leaders insist these vaccines are among some of the safest.

”Everything we’ve seen is telling us it’s one of the safest vaccines out there and one of the most efficacious too,” Kramer saifd. “So yes we will continue to get data.”

A lack of liability of the drug makers also generates some unease.

“And the manufacturers unable to be held accountable for anything that goes wrong, there’s just so much risk involved,” Gray said.

Gray said it is only his opinion not to get one, but said he still thinks everyone should decide that for themselves.

The health department and local doctors are still encouraging people to reach out if they still feel like they have unanswered questions or concerns.

