Parents concerned over highway safety in Kirbyville after child hit by motorcyclist

KIRBYVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A 10-year-old girl was hit by a motorcycle while crossing Highway 76 in Taney County earlier this week. She remains in serious condition after the crash.

Emily Dickerson, a parent in the school district, said Highway 76 near Kirbyville schools is known by people in the area as being dangerous.

“I am scared to drive my son to school and back,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson said she is nervous to travel the road each day to drop her son off at school. While the speed limit near the elementary schools drops to 45 mph, and even 35 mph while class is in session, she believes it’s too high in some areas.

”Even 55 mph at certain points. It’s kind of ridiculous because 55 mph right before you turn into the middle school is kind of crazy,” Dickerson said.

She also noted people tend to be distracted while driving in the area. Dickerson said a year ago she was rear-ended while leaving the school. Since then, Dickerson said traffic hasn’t gotten much better.

”I don’t know, it’s reckless drivers. That’s all I see, all the time,” Dickerson said.

She said others feel the same way about the road, noting even her son is a little fearful.

”He holds onto the handlebar, he always wears his seatbelt,” Dickerson said.

The roadway can be windy at times and has a few hills that can make it hard to see what’s coming up next. The highway near the school doesn’t have any stop signs or crosswalks, but Dickerson said that’s not what concerns her.

”Drivers, be aware, think of other people,” Dickerson said. “Five minutes more of speed is not going to help your way to work or anything like that. Passing people on that road is not going to help you get there faster. You’re just going to endanger somebody else’s life.”

We should emphasize that witnesses described Tuesday night’s crash as an accident.

